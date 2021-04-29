UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy, Putin May Discuss Modernization Of Minsk Agreements - Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Zelenskyy, Putin May Discuss Modernization of Minsk Agreements - Adviser

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy may discuss modernization of the Minsk agreements, adviser to the Kiev delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas and adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Oleksiy Arestovich said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy, in an interview with Rome newspaper la Repubblica, said, when asked about a possible meeting with Putin, that the Vatican could become the "optimal" place for negotiating a settlement in Donbas with the Russian side. A Vatican source told Sputnik later that if Russia and Ukraine both ask the Vatican for mediation in the Donbas settlement, the Holy See will not be able to refuse.

Commenting on the Ukrainian proposal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he did not know if Putin was ready to go somewhere to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart, but recalled that the Donbas issue could not be resolved between Kiev and Moscow.

"As far as I know the president personally, he would never have announced the Vatican, or any other place, or any support from partners or expansion of the format, if there was no certainty that these countries supported him. He would not have announced this, "Arestovich said on the Ukraine 24 tv channel.

"The agenda - maybe the modernization of the Minsk agreements. And this is not only an initiative of Ukraine," he said.

