Zelenskyy, Putin To Meet Before Normandy Four Summit Press Conference - Kiev

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:44 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) A bilateral meeting between Ukrainian and Russian presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin is scheduled before the press conference following the Normandy Four summit (France, Russia, Germany and Ukraine), the office of the Ukrainian head of state said Monday.

"Today, a bilateral meeting is scheduled between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later, a press conference will be held following the Normandy format negotiations," the office said on Facebook.

