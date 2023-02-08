UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Putting NATO Interests Over Ukraine, Europe - Medvedchuk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) By rejecting peace with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thrown Ukraine's interests under the bus in an effort to please NATO, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the political council of the Opposition Platform party, banned in Ukraine, said in an op-ed for RIA Novosti.

"Zelenskyy is obviously defending NATO's position, rather than Ukraine's position. He has repeatedly rejected peace to demand weapons from the West with which he could defeat Russia on the battlefield. He has no weapons, no money and no sound logistical base ” all of which has taken a heavy toll on Europe," the politician argued.

Medvedchuk, whose party was the largest opposition force in Ukraine before it was banned last year, said that the 2014 protests in Kiev showed "how fair and harmless public demands could be manipulated into a coup and bloody executions of opponents," while protesters "became hostage to the situation and were forced to back putschists.

The Ukrainian politician argued that the 2014 coup was aimed at stifling progress in Ukraine and sacrificing the interests of its people for those of the West.

"The West does not care at all about the Ukrainian culture or language. It needs fighters who will defend its interests and, more specifically, the US monopoly on the world leadership... Those who doubt the fairness of US hegemony are declared heretics, insane and are punished," he said.

