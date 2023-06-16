UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Questions Trump's Claims He Could End Ukraine Conflict In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday questioned ex-US President Donald Trump's claims that he could end the Ukraine conflict in just 24 hours if re-elected president in the 2024 presidential race in the United States.

Trump has been saying at rallies that he would not wait for the official inauguration after he wins the election to call Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy to broker a deal in just 24 hours.

"Why didn't he do that earlier? He was president when the war was going on here ... I think he couldn't do that. I think there are no people today in the world who could just have a word with Putin and end the war," Zelenskyy said in an interview with NBC news, referring to the hostilities in Donbas that have been going on since 2014.

Zelenskyy also acknowledged to the broadcaster that deliberations among American politicians about the reduction of military aid to Kiev were "a big risk for Ukraine," but he does not believe it would happen.

He also commented on Republican candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' and Trump's statements questioning Washington's continued military support for Kiev, warning that Ukraine's defeat would mean a direct involvement of Western states in a wider conflict with Russia later.

"Are they ready to start a war to send their children? Are they ready to die? If Russia occupies Ukraine, they will move on to the Baltic countries, to Poland, to any NATO country, and in that particular case the U.S. will have to choose between dismantling NATO or fighting," Zelenskyy said.

He also urged Western countries to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters without bureaucratic delays as which the aircraft Ukrainians "are losing time, we are losing people, and, the most important thing, we are losing our advantage," adding that "Russia is controlling the air" and "Ukraine wants to be able to compete in the air" today.

