Zelenskyy Ready for Talks With Putin on Ukrainian Detainees' Return From Russia, Donbas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready to resume direct negotiations on detained Ukrainians' return from Russia and Donbas with Russian President Vladimir Putin

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is ready to resume direct negotiations on detained Ukrainians' return from Russia and Donbas with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As for direct negotiations between me and the president of the Russian Federation on our people return and exchange, I am ready for direct negotiations.

I have seen the result, and I am ready," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Thursday, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

On September 7, Russia and Ukraine each released 35 convicted and detained persons, including Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, and 24 Ukrainian sailors who were accused of violating the Russian maritime border. RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky also returned to Russia after being held in Ukrainian custody for over one year.