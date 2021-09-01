UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Ready To Meet With Putin 'Any Time' - Press Secretary To Sputnik

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:10 AM

Zelenskyy Ready to Meet With Putin 'Any Time' - Press Secretary to Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is willing to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin any time, the Ukrainian leader's press secretary, Serhiy Nikiforov, told Sputnik.

When asked whether there are any discussions or preparations underway for such a meeting, Nikiforov said, "Ask your  president."

"My [president] has stated several times that he is ready any time," the press secretary said.

Both Moscow and Kiev have repeatedly said that the two sides are working on arranging a potential meeting between the two presidents. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik in July that there was no progress yet in preparing a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Kiev July

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

6 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

6 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

6 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

6 hours ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

6 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.