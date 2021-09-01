Zelenskyy Ready To Meet With Putin 'Any Time' - Press Secretary To Sputnik
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is willing to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin any time, the Ukrainian leader's press secretary, Serhiy Nikiforov, told Sputnik.
When asked whether there are any discussions or preparations underway for such a meeting, Nikiforov said, "Ask your president."
"My [president] has stated several times that he is ready any time," the press secretary said.
Both Moscow and Kiev have repeatedly said that the two sides are working on arranging a potential meeting between the two presidents. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik in July that there was no progress yet in preparing a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.