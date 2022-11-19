MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he had held a meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kiev to discuss global security issues.

"During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He added that Ukraine and the United Kingdom were allies since the first days of Russia's special military operation.

Last week, the UK Ministry of Defence said that the country would shortly provide Ukraine with some 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles.