UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Receives UK's Sunak In Ukrainian Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Zelenskyy Receives UK's Sunak in Ukrainian Capital

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he had held a meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Kiev to discuss global security issues.

"During today's meeting, we discussed the most important issues both for our countries and for global security," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

He added that Ukraine and the United Kingdom were allies since the first days of Russia's special military operation.

Last week, the UK Ministry of Defence said that the country would shortly provide Ukraine with some 1,000 additional surface-to-air missiles.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Kiev United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

2 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

2 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

2 hours ago
 Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of ..

Indian Minister Satyendar Jain's alleged video of getting massaged in jail goes ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival i ..

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.