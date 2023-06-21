The option of freezing the conflict remains unacceptable to Ukraine despite the fact that its counteroffensive is progressing slower than expected, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The option of freezing the conflict remains unacceptable to Ukraine despite the fact that its counteroffensive is progressing slower than expected, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"No matter how far we advance in our counter-offensive, we will not agree to a frozen conflict because that is war, that is a prospectless development for Ukraine," Zelenskyy told the BBC.

The counteroffensive's progress has been "slower than desired," Ukraine's leader admitted and advised against expecting immediate results.

"Some people believe this is a Hollywood movie and expect results now. It's not," he said.

Ukraine launched its long-advertised counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops try but fail to advance along three directions: South Donetsk, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia, the latter being of Primary focus.