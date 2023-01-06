UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Rejects Russia's Christmas Truce, Calls It "Cover-up" To Strengthen Positions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Zelenskyy Rejects Russia's Christmas Truce, Calls It "Cover-up" to Strengthen Positions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday rejected Moscow's offer for a ceasefire on Orthodox Christmas and called it a "cover-up" to strengthen frontline positions of Russia's armed forces.

Earlier in the day, following an appeal from Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to implement a 36-hour Christmas truce between January 6-7 along the entire line of contact.

"Now Russia wants to use Christmas as a cover-up to at least shortly stop the advance of our guys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunition, and mobilized men closer to our positions," Zelenskyy said in an evening address to the nations.

He believes Moscow is using the proposed truce as a "respite" to continue fighting "with renewed vigor."

Olexiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defense council, rejected the offer earlier on Thursday.

The UN secretary general's spokesman said that Antonio Guterres would welcome a pause in fighting between Ukrainians and Russians during the holy period.

Washington and Berlin rejected the offer of the truce. US President Joe Biden suggested that Putin was "trying to find some oxygen," while top German diplomat Annalena Baerbock argued that a truce would bring "neither freedom nor security."

Peter Stano, the spokesman of the European External Action Service, also told RIA Novosti on Thursday that Brussels does not believe in the proposed truce and would like to see concrete actions on the part of Russia, including the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine. He added that this unilateral ceasefire looks like Russia's attempt to buy some time to resupply and regroup troops.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Christmas German Brussels Berlin Buy Vladimir Putin January All From Top

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

3 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

3 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

3 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

3 hours ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

3 hours ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.