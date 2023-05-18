Zelenskyy Requested Peace Summit Without Russia at G7 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) President Vladimir Zelenskyy has requested that a peace summit on Ukraine be held during the G7 summit in Hiroshima, and G7 leaders are expected to discuss his 10-point plan to end the military conflict, UK daily business newspaper Financial TImes reported on Thursday, citing an anonymous European official.

"It has been requested by the Ukrainians and I expect it to be discussed by the G7," an EU official said, adding that there were "'a lot of elements" of the peace plan that needed to be talked over, the official said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Russia is not expected to participate in the peace summit.

Zelenskyy stated in November 2022 that Kiev had its own peace plan consisting of 10 points. It includes the mutual exchange of detained persons under the "all for all" formula, as well as ensuring nuclear, food and energy security. Zelenskyy has also underscored that he insists on international security guarantees for Ukraine, saying that he has developed a draft for the relevant document.

He added that he is going to obtain the establishment of an international mechanism providing compensation for the losses caused by military actions by drawing on Russian assets.

The Kremlin had previously stated that there were no prerequisites for the transition of the situation in Ukraine to a peaceful one, and that Russia was achieving its goals through its military operation. Russia appreciates the efforts of all the countries that have been trying to bring the conflict in Ukraine to a peaceful resolution, but so far this has been impossible.

Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."