Zelenskyy Rings NYSE Opening Bell, Launches 'Advantage Ukraine'

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Zelenskyy Rings NYSE Opening Bell, Launches 'Advantage Ukraine'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday rang the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange to launch an initiative to spur investments in his country, the exchange said in a statement

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday rang the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange to launch an initiative to spur investments in his country, the exchange said in a statement.

In a live broadcast monitored by Sputnik, Zelenskyy was seen ringing the bell to usher in the launch of "Advantage Ukraine," which the NYSE said was "aimed at driving foreign direct investment in Ukraine.

"

Prior to the bell ringing, Zelenskyy was scheduled to meet virtually with NYSE President Lynn Martin and other business leaders to discuss the initiative, the statement said.

He was also expected to invite businesses around the world to invest in his country, the statement added.

