Zelenskyy Rules Out Possibility to 'Return' Donbas, Crimea Through Military Means

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out the possibility of "returning" the breakaway Donbas republics and Crimea to Ukraine using military means.

"As a president, I am not ready to lose our people, this is why I have chosen the diplomatic path ... I have always said that when we discuss people and territories, people are the first priority, and territories are the second priority. I want to find a way using the Minsk format and the Normandy format," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Thursday, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of voters supported the move through a referendum held in March 2014. Ukraine, as well as a large majority of Western countries, has not recognized the referendum results. Russia has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with the international law.