Zelenskyy Rules Out Possibility To 'Return' Donbas, Crimea Through Military Means

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:34 PM

Zelenskyy Rules Out Possibility to 'Return' Donbas, Crimea Through Military Means

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out the possibility of "returning" the breakaway Donbas republics and Crimea to Ukraine using military means

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out the possibility of "returning" the breakaway Donbas republics and Crimea to Ukraine using military means.

"As a president, I am not ready to lose our people, this is why I have chosen the diplomatic path ... I have always said that when we discuss people and territories, people are the first priority, and territories are the second priority. I want to find a way using the Minsk format and the Normandy format," Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Thursday, as broadcast by Ukrainian television.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 96 percent of voters supported the move through a referendum held in March 2014. Ukraine, as well as a large majority of Western countries, has not recognized the referendum results. Russia has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure and that the referendum was conducted in compliance with the international law.

