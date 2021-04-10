KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine to impose sanctions on Hong Kong-registered shareholders of Donetsk Region's gas distributor Donetskoblgaz.

The addendum to the document provides a list of two companies, Endless Moonlight Limited and Trading Field Limited, which are subject to a number of restrictions for a period of three years.