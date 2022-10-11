MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 12 people were killed and more than 80 injured in Ukraine in Russia's Monday strikes on military command posts, energy infrastructure and communications.

"Unfortunately, 12 people died today... More than 80 were wounded or injured. Everyone who asks for help gets it," Zelenskyy said in a video message posted on Telegram.

According to the Kiev city administration, six people were killed in Kiev, 51 were injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council on Monday, said Moscow has made precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine in the morning.

Putin called the recent blast on Russia's Crimean Bridge a Ukrainian terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.

In addition, according to Putin, Ukraine committed three terrorist attacks against the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and tried to blow up the TurkStream gas pipeline.