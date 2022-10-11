UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says 12 Killed, Over 80 Injured In Ukraine In Russia's Strikes

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Zelenskyy Says 12 Killed, Over 80 Injured in Ukraine in Russia's Strikes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 12 people were killed and more than 80 injured in Ukraine in Russia's Monday strikes on military command posts, energy infrastructure and communications.

"Unfortunately, 12 people died today... More than 80 were wounded or injured. Everyone who asks for help gets it," Zelenskyy said in a video message posted on Telegram.

According to the Kiev city administration, six people were killed in Kiev, 51 were injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the Russian Security Council on Monday, said Moscow has made precision strikes on infrastructure facilities across Ukraine in the morning.

Putin called the recent blast on Russia's Crimean Bridge a Ukrainian terrorist attack aimed at destroying Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.

In addition, according to Putin, Ukraine committed three terrorist attacks against the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and tried to blow up the TurkStream gas pipeline.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear Died Kursk Vladimir Putin Kiev Gas

Recent Stories

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

8 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

8 hours ago
 Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in ..

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..

8 hours ago
 Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relie ..

Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relief to people: Ishaq Dar

8 hours ago
 HRCP calls for wider national debate on death pena ..

HRCP calls for wider national debate on death penalty

8 hours ago
 Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.