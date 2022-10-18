UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says 30% Of Power Plants In Ukraine Destroyed Since October 10

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022

Zelenskyy Says 30% of Power Plants in Ukraine Destroyed Since October 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that 30% of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed since October 10 due to Russian strikes, leading to massive power outages across the country.

"Since Oct 10, 30% of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country. No space left for negotiations with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's regime," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Putin said that through its continued terrorist activities Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes.

In late September, Putin stated that Russia is ready for talks with Ukraine and called on Kiev to stop the hostilities. Zelenskyy stated that Kiev is ready for a dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president comes to power in Russia and signed a decree on the impossibility of holding talks with Russia under Putin's rule on October 4.

