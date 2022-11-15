UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says 85 Missile Strikes Inflicted On Ukraine On Tuesday

November 15, 2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 85 missile strikes had been inflicted on the territory of Ukraine on Tuesday, mainly on energy infrastructure facilities, "about 20 more" are expected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 85 missile strikes had been inflicted on the territory of Ukraine on Tuesday, mainly on energy infrastructure facilities, "about 20 more" are expected.

"Eighty-five missile strikes were fired at Ukraine, at our cities, most of them at energy infrastructure.

There may be about 20 more strikes ahead," Zelensky said in a video message posted on Telegram.

"I know that the strikes cut off our power in many cities," he added.

