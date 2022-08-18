Zelenskyy Says Agreed With Guterres Parameters of Possible IAEA Mission to ZNPP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Lviv, he had agreed on the parameters of a possible mission of the United Nations to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"The President and the UN Secretary General agreed on the parameters of a possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It must be carried out in a legal way through the territory free from the invaders," Zelenskyy's office said.