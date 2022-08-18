UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Agreed With Guterres Parameters Of Possible IAEA Mission To ZNPP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Zelenskyy Says Agreed With Guterres Parameters of Possible IAEA Mission to ZNPP

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Lviv, he had agreed on the parameters of a possible mission of the United Nations to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Lviv, he had agreed on the parameters of a possible mission of the United Nations to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"The President and the UN Secretary General agreed on the parameters of a possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It must be carried out in a legal way through the territory free from the invaders," Zelenskyy's office said.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear From

Recent Stories

US Operates Osprey Aircraft in Japan Despite Suspe ..

US Operates Osprey Aircraft in Japan Despite Suspension Over Security Issues - R ..

56 seconds ago
 Educational institutes to remain closed in distt f ..

Educational institutes to remain closed in distt for two days due to rains

58 seconds ago
 Poland's Gas Storage Reserves 99% Full - PGNiG

Poland's Gas Storage Reserves 99% Full - PGNiG

13 minutes ago
 Health activists for imposing levy on tobacco prod ..

Health activists for imposing levy on tobacco products

13 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Guterres Informed Him About Work to ..

Zelenskyy Says Guterres Informed Him About Work to Send UN Mission to Olenivka

13 minutes ago
 NHA prepares alternative route on KKH near 'Achar ..

NHA prepares alternative route on KKH near 'Achar Nala'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.