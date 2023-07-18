Open Menu

Zelenskyy Says Agreed With Guterres To Work Together To Restore Food Supply Via Black Sea

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Zelenskyy Says Agreed With Guterres to Work Together to Restore Food Supply Via Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he spoke with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and the sides have agreed to work together to restore food supply via Black Sea routers.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal, was de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately return to its implementation as soon as the commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.

"I spoke with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres ... The Black Sea Grain Initiative must be preserved. We have agreed with Mr. Guterres to work together with the responsible states to restore food security and food supply via the Black Sea routes.

