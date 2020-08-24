Zelenskyy Says Agreed With Maas Next Normandy Four Summit Should Be Held in Late September

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday that he and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had agreed that the next Normandy Four summit should take place in late September

Maas is visiting Ukraine as the country celebrates its Independence Day.

"[Heiko Maas] I am glad that on Independence Day we have such a high level guest. #Germany is consistent in supporting the territorial integrity of #Ukraine. Agreed that the #N4 Summit should take place in late September," Zelenskyy tweeted.