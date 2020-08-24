UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says Agreed With Maas Next Normandy Four Summit Should Be Held In Late September

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:20 PM

Zelenskyy Says Agreed With Maas Next Normandy Four Summit Should Be Held in Late September

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday that he and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had agreed that the next Normandy Four summit should take place in late September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday that he and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had agreed that the next Normandy Four summit should take place in late September.

Maas is visiting Ukraine as the country celebrates its Independence Day.

"[Heiko Maas] I am glad that on Independence Day we have such a high level guest. #Germany is consistent in supporting the territorial integrity of #Ukraine. Agreed that the #N4 Summit should take place in late September," Zelenskyy tweeted.

