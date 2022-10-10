UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Air Sirens Working Non-Stop All Across Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Zelenskyy Says Air Sirens Working Non-Stop All Across Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that air sirens are working non-stop throughout Ukraine on Monday after blasts were reported in Kiev and other cities in the country's west.

"The air alarm does not stop throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.

Please do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let's hold on and be strong," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Multiple explosions occurred earlier in the day in Kiev and other cities in Ukraine's west, including Lviv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Ternopil. One line of the Kiev subway was suspended for stations to serve as shelters, the city council said.

Related Topics

Dead Ukraine Ternopil Zhytomyr Kiev

Recent Stories

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

26 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

39 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

58 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.