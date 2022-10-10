Zelenskyy Says Air Sirens Working Non-Stop All Across Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that air sirens are working non-stop throughout Ukraine on Monday after blasts were reported in Kiev and other cities in the country's west.

"The air alarm does not stop throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.

Please do not leave shelters. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. Let's hold on and be strong," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Multiple explosions occurred earlier in the day in Kiev and other cities in Ukraine's west, including Lviv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro and Ternopil. One line of the Kiev subway was suspended for stations to serve as shelters, the city council said.