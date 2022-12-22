WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he has arrived in the United States and stands ready to hold negotiations with US leaders to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

"I am in Washington today to thank the American people, the President and the Congress for their much-needed support, and also to continue cooperation to bring our victory closer," Zelenskyy said via Telegram. "I will hold a series of negotiations to strengthen the resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine."

Zelenskyy said Ukraine hopes to retake all of its territory next year, adding that he, in particular, will discuss with President Joe Biden the bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

Zelenskyy is due to visit the White House on Wednesday afternoon for a meeting with Biden and his national security team to discuss a range of issues, including battlefield strategy, energy needs and sanctions, according to US officials.

Zelenskyy will then deliver an address to a joint session of Congress later in the evening, the officials said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied weapons to Ukraine worth tens of billions of Dollars.