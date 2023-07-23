Zelenskyy Says Asked Stoltenberg to Convene Ukraine-NATO Council in Coming Days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday held phone talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and called for convening an urgent meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council for crisis consultations in "a few days" on the issue of unblocking the Black Sea grain corridor.

"We discussed with Mr. Stoltenberg our steps to unblock and ensure the stable operation of the grain corridor ... I turned to Jens with a proposal to urgently convene a meeting of the (Ukraine-NATO) Council for appropriate crisis consultations. The meeting will take place in a few days. We can overcome the security crisis in the Black Sea," Zelenskyy said in a video address published on his Telegram.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy said that the agenda of the bilateral phone talks with Stoltenberg also included Ukraine's potential NATO accession and a discussion of the agreements reached during the alliance's summit in Vilnius.

On Monday, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it will consider all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential military cargo carriers starting July 20, adding that flags of countries of such vessels will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.