Zelenskyy Says Assured Biden Of His Commitment To 'Transform' Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 09:14 PM

Zelenskyy Says Assured Biden of His Commitment to 'Transform' Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he assured his US counterpart, Joe Biden, of his commitment to "transform" Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, adding that partnership with Washington is "crucial" for Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he assured his US counterpart, Joe Biden, of his commitment to "transform" Ukraine during a phone conversation on Friday, adding that partnership with Washington is "crucial" for Kiev.

"Glad to talk to @POTUS [the US president]. Ukraine appreciates US support on different levels. We stand shoulder to shoulder when it comes to preservation of our democracies. My commitment to transform Ukraine, improve transparency & achieve peace is strong. The American partnership is crucial for Ukrainians," Zelenskyy tweeted.

More Stories From World

