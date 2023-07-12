Open Menu

Zelenskyy Says Australia Will Include 30 Bushmaster Armored Vehicles In New Aid Package

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Zelenskyy Says Australia Will Include 30 Bushmaster Armored Vehicles in New Aid Package

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) A new military assistance package that will be provided to Ukraine by Australia will include 30 Bushmaster armored vehicles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"Had negotiations with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Thanks! A new powerful military package, including 30 Bushmaster," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, commenting on the meeting with Albanese on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

During the summit, the Ukrainian president also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss defense cooperation between the countries.

"There is an agreement on additional Patriot systems and missiles for them from Germany," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow warned any foreign-supplied weapons in Ukraine might be treated as a legitimate target.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Australia Ukraine Moscow Russia German Vehicles Germany Vilnius From Agreement

Recent Stories

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence lau ..

National Programme for Artificial Intelligence launches fifth edition of UAE AI ..

15 minutes ago
 Agthia Group launches $54 million corporate ventur ..

Agthia Group launches $54 million corporate venture capital fund

15 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador to Kuwait meets Kuwaiti Defense Min ..

UAE Ambassador to Kuwait meets Kuwaiti Defense Minister

15 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 64th WIPO assemblies’ meetin ..

UAE participates in 64th WIPO assemblies’ meetings in Geneva highlighting its ..

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs expanding Al Tarif Park in K ..

Sharjah Ruler directs expanding Al Tarif Park in Kalba

16 minutes ago
 Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit early form

Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit early form

16 minutes ago

PM responds to Israeli remarks on ‘human rights’ violations’

24 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches second cycle of Dubai Cyber Security Strategy

1 hour ago
 AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

AI-powered UAE government portal goes live

1 hour ago
 SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Tu ..

SIBF opens registration for its 2023 Awards and Turjuman Award

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at Worl ..

Mohamed Alhammadi wins first medal for UAE at World Para Athletics Championships

2 hours ago
 PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan ..

PMD forecasts fresh monsoon system to hit Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From World