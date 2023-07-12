Zelenskyy Says Australia Will Include 30 Bushmaster Armored Vehicles in New Aid Package

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) A new military assistance package that will be provided to Ukraine by Australia will include 30 Bushmaster armored vehicles, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"Had negotiations with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Thanks! A new powerful military package, including 30 Bushmaster," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, commenting on the meeting with Albanese on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

During the summit, the Ukrainian president also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss defense cooperation between the countries.

"There is an agreement on additional Patriot systems and missiles for them from Germany," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow warned any foreign-supplied weapons in Ukraine might be treated as a legitimate target.