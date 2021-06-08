UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says Awaits Meeting With Biden To Discuss Ways To Expand US-Ukraine Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:12 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he is waiting for his meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss ways to expand the US-Ukraine strategic cooperation

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he is waiting for his meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss ways to expand the US-Ukraine strategic cooperation.

Biden invited Zelenskyy to visit Washington this summer during a phone conversation earlier in the day.

"Thank you @POTUS @JoeBiden for inviting me to visit the @WhiteHouse in July during our phone conversation. I look forward to this meeting to discuss ways to expand strategic cooperation between Ukraine and #USA," Zelenskyy tweeted.

