- Home
- World
- News
- Zelenskyy Says Awaits Meeting With Biden to Discuss Ways to Expand US-Ukraine Cooperation
Zelenskyy Says Awaits Meeting With Biden To Discuss Ways To Expand US-Ukraine Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:12 AM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he is waiting for his meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss ways to expand the US-Ukraine strategic cooperation
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he is waiting for his meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss ways to expand the US-Ukraine strategic cooperation.
Biden invited Zelenskyy to visit Washington this summer during a phone conversation earlier in the day.
"Thank you @POTUS @JoeBiden for inviting me to visit the @WhiteHouse in July during our phone conversation. I look forward to this meeting to discuss ways to expand strategic cooperation between Ukraine and #USA," Zelenskyy tweeted.