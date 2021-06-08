Zelenskyy Says Awaits Meeting With Biden to Discuss Ways to Expand US-Ukraine Cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he is waiting for his meeting with US President Joe Biden to discuss ways to expand the US-Ukraine strategic cooperation

Biden invited Zelenskyy to visit Washington this summer during a phone conversation earlier in the day.

"Thank you @POTUS @JoeBiden for inviting me to visit the @WhiteHouse in July during our phone conversation. I look forward to this meeting to discuss ways to expand strategic cooperation between Ukraine and #USA," Zelenskyy tweeted.