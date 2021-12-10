Zelenskyy Says Biden Briefed Him About Conversation With Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden, they had discussed Biden's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the issue of resolving the conflict in Donbas and reforms in Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, said that the negotiations between Zelenskyy and Biden had been completed after one and a half hours.

"Finished a 1.5-hour conversation with @POTUS. The President of the United States informed me of the content of his negotiations with Putin. We also discussed possible formats for resolving the conflict in Donbas and touched upon the course of internal reforms in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.