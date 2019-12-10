MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference after the Normandy Four meeting in Paris said he brought up the issue about restoring Kiev's full control over its border.

"I insisted on the need for the Ukrainian side to restore full control over its border," Zelenskyy said on Monday.

"I am convinced that we will revisit this issue at the next Normandy format meeting, which will be held, as you have already heard, in four months"

He added that he is not sure how to control an adherence of a full ceasefire in southeastern Ukraine.