Zelenskyy Says Bulgaria Refused To Provide Military Aid For Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has refused to provide military assistance for Ukraine.

"I talked to the president today, and he expressed his opinion regarding the assistance for defending Ukraine. We have different views of this issue. He believes that ” no ” it would be an escalation to provide assistance for Ukraine, and I believe that ” no ” it is for the defense, and it is a quite different philosophy. He cannot let the arms reserves of his army be diminished, and that is the reason why he would not support us. So I told him openly that if we fall and Russia goes further (to attack Bulgaria), all your weapons would not be enough," he said during a press conference in Sofia.

Zelenskyy added, however, that he had reached mutual understanding with Radev regarding energy industry and the Ukrainian peace plan.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov that Ukraine and Bulgaria had agreed to enhance cooperation in defense industry.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weaponry since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

