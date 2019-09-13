Zelenskyy Says 'Cautious' About Idea of Peacekeepers in Eastern Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he was "cautious" about the idea of peacekeepers entering eastern Ukraine as he was fearing a Transnistria scenario

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he was "cautious" about the idea of peacekeepers entering eastern Ukraine as he was fearing a Transnistria scenario.

"I am very cautious about this topic of peacekeepers in the Donbas.

I know that the previous government discussed these issues and the structure for putting in place a peacekeeping mission. I do not want an Abkhazia or Transnistria scenario for Donbas ... Until now I have not touched upon this topic, we are not raising it within Minsk process," Zelenskyy said at YES forum.

At the same time, he said he would be glad to have peacekeepers "on the border of Ukraine and Russia."