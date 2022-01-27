Zelenskyy Says Ceasefire Regime in Donbas Must Be Reliable for Next Steps to Be Taken

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy positively assessed the meeting of Normandy Format political advisers, saying that an unconditional and reliable ceasefire in Donbas must be observed in order to take next steps.

"For our state, the first priority today is to achieve a stable and unconditional silence in the Donbass. The reliable ceasefire must be guaranteed, and it is on this basis that the next steps can be taken," Zelenskyy said.