UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Ceasefire Regime In Donbas Must Be Reliable For Next Steps To Be Taken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Zelenskyy Says Ceasefire Regime in Donbas Must Be Reliable for Next Steps to Be Taken

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy positively assessed the meeting of Normandy Format political advisers, saying that an unconditional and reliable ceasefire in Donbas must be observed in order to take next steps

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy positively assessed the meeting of Normandy Format political advisers, saying that an unconditional and reliable ceasefire in Donbas must be observed in order to take next steps.

"For our state, the first priority today is to achieve a stable and unconditional silence in the Donbass. The reliable ceasefire must be guaranteed, and it is on this basis that the next steps can be taken," Zelenskyy said.

Recent Stories

UrduPoint Visits realme’s Assembly Plant in Laho ..

UrduPoint Visits realme’s Assembly Plant in Lahore

11 minutes ago
 Govt takes timely measures to deal with Covid-19: ..

Govt takes timely measures to deal with Covid-19: CM Buzdar

1 minute ago
 Annual metric exam from March 15, Inter exam from ..

Annual metric exam from March 15, Inter exam from May 17 in Balochistan: Sarpra

1 minute ago
 Bangladesh opener Tamim extends T20I break

Bangladesh opener Tamim extends T20I break

1 minute ago
 Chad presidency says post-coup forum postponed to ..

Chad presidency says post-coup forum postponed to May

1 minute ago
 Hong Kongers move to Taiwan in record numbers

Hong Kongers move to Taiwan in record numbers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>