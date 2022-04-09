(@ChaudhryMAli88)

One of European leaders have asked Kiev to present evidence to support its version of events in Bucha, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022)

"The worst thing was one of the EU leaders, but I do not want to say who, it was like show us the evidence that it is true, that it was not staged, show us the evidence," Zelenskyy said in an interview with German newspaper Bild.

He did not name the politician, but said that it was not German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Last weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and media circulated footage from Bucha near Kiev showing scores of corpses in the street. The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos were a staged "provocation" as the Russian forces had completely withdrawn from the town as early as March 30.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia categorically rejects any accusations of involvement in the killing of civilians in Bucha.