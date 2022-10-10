UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Coordinating Steps With Polish President

Published October 10, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he and Polish President Andrzej Duda had coordinated steps in the wake of the Russian air attacks targeting the Ukrainian military infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that he and Polish President Andrzej Duda had coordinated steps in the wake of the Russian air attacks targeting the Ukrainian military infrastructure.

Duda and Zelenskyy held emergency phone consultations earlier in the day, the Polish Presidency said.

"We've coordinated steps with President of Poland @AndrzejDuda. We will work on consolidating international support, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, restoring the destroyed, as well as increasing Russia's isolation," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

On Monday, Russia targeted the infrastructure of the Ukrainian military in different parts of the country with precision-guided weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a working meeting with members of the Security Council.

He said Moscow could not have left without response the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure.

The landmark Crimean Bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia's mainland was damaged by an explosion on Saturday. Moscow holds Ukrainian intelligence services responsible for the blast, which it considers a terrorist attack.

Explosions and air attacks were reported Monday morning and afternoon all across Ukraine, including in the capital of Kiev and multiple cities in the country's west, such as Lviv, Ternopil and Rivne.

