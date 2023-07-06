Open Menu

Zelenskyy Says Counteroffensive Has Slowed Down, Ukraine Has Artillery Shortage

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Zelenskyy Says Counteroffensive Has Slowed Down, Ukraine Has Artillery Shortage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview said Ukraine's counteroffensive has slowed down due to difficulties on the battlefield and they are experiencing a shortage in artillery units.

"Our slowed down counteroffensive is happening due to certain difficulties in the battlefield," Zelenskyy said in a CNN interview that aired on Wednesday.

Moreover, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has a shortage in artillery units that makes it difficult for its armed forces to be capable of hitting all its intended targets.

Zelenskyy during the interview also emphasized that Ukraine wants the United States to provide the ATACMS long-range missile weapon system, and urged NATO to make some kind of announcement about Ukraine becoming a member of the alliance.

Earlier in the day, US media reported that the United States may announce this week whether to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions to aid in its counteroffensive.

Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after multiple postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Bakhmut, and Zaporizhzhia directions, but without success.

Related Topics

NATO Shortage Ukraine Russia Donetsk Alliance United States May June Media All Weapon

Recent Stories

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

4 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

4 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

4 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

5 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

5 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

6 hours ago
CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

6 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

6 hours ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

6 hours ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

6 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

6 hours ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From World