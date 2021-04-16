UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says Counts On Italy's Support Of Ukraine's Security Agenda

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:51 PM

Zelenskyy Says Counts on Italy's Support of Ukraine's Security Agenda

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he was counting on Italy's active support of Ukraine's security agenda and invited Italian politicians to visit Donbas.

"We feel very strong support from our friends in the EU countries, in the UK, in the US, Canada and other states. But the Russian troops still remain on our borders and in the occupied territory. So we must do more to protect the normal state of things in Europe and common values ... Taking this into account, I look forward to seeing Italy and its leaders take active role in supporting Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Italy's La Repubblica, released by the Ukrainian presidential office.

Ukrainian leader also invited Italian politicians to visit the country's breakaway region of Donbas.

The violence in Ukraine's east has been escalating over the past several weeks with multiple ceasefire violations reported by both sides and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's monitoring mission.

Earlier in April, Zelenskyy stated that joining NATO is the only way for Ukraine to put an end to the conflict. Russian officials have described the situation on the border with Ukraine as "frightening" and vowed to bolster security in response to the increased NATO presence in the region.

