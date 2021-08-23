UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Crimea Platform Summit Produced Int'l Coalition To 'Liberate' Peninsula

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 08:59 PM

Zelenskyy Says Crimea Platform Summit Produced Int'l Coalition to 'Liberate' Peninsula

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that a "powerful international coalition" was formed at the inaugural Crimea Platform summit that will "liberate" the Crimean peninsula

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that a "powerful international coalition" was formed at the inaugural Crimea Platform summit that will "liberate" the Crimean peninsula.

The summit took place in Kiev on Monday, gathering representatives of about forty countries and international organizations. Initiated by the Ukrainian president, the summit's purpose is for Ukraine to gain support from other countries to challenge Crimea's reunification with Russia as a result of a 2014 referendum.

"We held a summit, during which a powerful international coalition was created to liberate the Ukrainian Crimea from the Russian occupation," Zelenskyy said in a closing statement.

He expressed satisfaction with the fact that Crimea has "returned to the international agenda," deeming the start of the forum as "very successful."

In March 2014, nearly 97% of Crimean voters supported secession from Ukraine and becoming part of Russia. The Ukrainian government refused to recognize the referendum's legitimacy, along with the majority of Western countries, imposing sanctions on Russia because of it.

Russia has argued that the referendum was carried out in full compliance with international law and reflected the democratically expressed will of Crimea's residents. The Russian government has criticized the Crimea Platform initiative as an unfriendly move by the authorities in Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev March From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparati ..

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparations for new school year

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

21 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s ..

21 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve problems of Balochistan: ..

Govt committed to resolve problems of Balochistan: Advisor Ghuram Bugti

3 minutes ago
 Spokesman terms allegations of female against Ziau ..

Spokesman terms allegations of female against Ziaullah Bangash baseless

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner cancels 20 tenders on irregularities ..

Commissioner cancels 20 tenders on irregularities charges

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.