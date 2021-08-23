Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that a "powerful international coalition" was formed at the inaugural Crimea Platform summit that will "liberate" the Crimean peninsula

The summit took place in Kiev on Monday, gathering representatives of about forty countries and international organizations. Initiated by the Ukrainian president, the summit's purpose is for Ukraine to gain support from other countries to challenge Crimea's reunification with Russia as a result of a 2014 referendum.

"We held a summit, during which a powerful international coalition was created to liberate the Ukrainian Crimea from the Russian occupation," Zelenskyy said in a closing statement.

He expressed satisfaction with the fact that Crimea has "returned to the international agenda," deeming the start of the forum as "very successful."

In March 2014, nearly 97% of Crimean voters supported secession from Ukraine and becoming part of Russia. The Ukrainian government refused to recognize the referendum's legitimacy, along with the majority of Western countries, imposing sanctions on Russia because of it.

Russia has argued that the referendum was carried out in full compliance with international law and reflected the democratically expressed will of Crimea's residents. The Russian government has criticized the Crimea Platform initiative as an unfriendly move by the authorities in Kiev.