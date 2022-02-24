Zelenskyy Says Discussed Additional 'Tough Sanctions' Against Russia With Macron

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he has discussed additional "tough sanction" against Russia with French President Emmanuel Macron, including disconnecting Moscow from the SWIFT banking system.

"A package of additional tough sanctions against Russia from the EU is approaching. Discussed all the details with @EmmanuelMacron. We demand the disconnection of Russia from SWIFT, the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and other effective steps to stop the aggressor," Zelenskyy posted on Twitter.