Zelenskyy Says Discussed Assistance, Ukraine's NATO Accession With US's Pence In Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he met with former US Vice President Mike Pence in Kiev on Thursday to discuss further steps to support Ukraine and its prospects of joining NATO.

NBC news reported earlier in the day that Pence had paid an unofficial visit to Kiev.

"Today, the 48th Vice President of the United States Mike Pence is in Kyiv. We discussed our defense, interaction between our nations, security cooperation, and importance of partners' determination and certainty regarding Ukraine's future membership in NATO," he tweeted.

Zelenskyy also said on Telegram that the support of the entire US Congress is essential for Ukraine. He thanked Washington for the latest military aid packages worth $2.

1 billion and $500 million, which were approved on June 6 and June 27, respectively. The Ukrainian president added that the "unprecedented volume of support" provided to Ukraine since February 2022 had reached $43.1 billion.

In early June, Zelenskyy said Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. He also said the Ukrainian military was disappointed that Ukraine had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

On June 19, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the top-level summit in July would not discuss a formal invitation, but rather ways to "move Ukraine closer to NATO."

