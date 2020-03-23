UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says Discussed Boosting Ukraine's Aid Package Due to COVID-19 With IMF

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed the possibility for Ukraine to get an increased amount of financial support from the International Monetary Fund due to the spread of COVID-19 with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

The Ukrainian president's press office said the two had spoken over the phone on Sunday.

Ukraine is currently in the market for a $5.5 billion loan from the IMF in exchange for reforms.

"We have discussed increasing the amount of support from the Fund to Ukraine in times of major economic challenges caused by the global pandemic. Ukraine is aware that today it is necessary to act proactively and quickly in order to minimize the negative impact of the pandemic and restrictions associated with it on the economy and welfare of citizens," Zelenskyy said, as quoted by his press office.

Georgieva, in turn, was quoted as describing the conversation with Zelenskyy as "very constructive" and pledging support for Ukraine on behalf of the IMF "as the country confronts the tremendous challenges caused by COVID-19."

On March 4, the IMF announced it would make an up to $50 billion worth of emergency funding available to developing countries struggling with the spread of coronavirus infection through its so-called Rapid Financial Instrument.

Ukraine has so far reported 73 cases of COVID-19.

