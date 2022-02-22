Zelenskyy Says Discussed Current Situation With Johnson

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) he discussed the current situation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, adding that talks with European Council President Charles Michel and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan are planned.

"After the #NSDC meeting, discussed the current situation with @BorisJohnson. Now we are urgently preparing an address and after that, talks with @eucopresident and @RTErdogan are planned," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.