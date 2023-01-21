UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Discussed Grain Deal With Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Zelenskyy Says Discussed Grain Deal With Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the possibility of expanding the grain deal to include other ports in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy held phone talks with Erdogan on Friday, discussing a range of issues, including the export of Ukrainian grain.

"We looked at the need to continue the Grain Initiative and the possibility of expanding its geography to other parts of Ukraine. We supported further action of the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative GrainfromUkraine," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel after the talks.

The Ukrainian president also thanked Ankara for organizing a meeting of ombudsmen of Ukraine, Turkey and Russia in Ankara earlier this month.

US Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler said on Thursday that there had been a slowdown in grain shipments from Ukraine under the UN deal.

Fowler pointed out that just after the Black Sea grain initiative was launched in the summer of 2022, about 10 ships with grain would leave Ukraine each day, but that number was now down to two or three.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed a UN-brokered agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Black Sea ports, including the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne, amid the special military operation. The grain deal was extended in November.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most vessels carrying Ukrainian grain do not reach the world's poorest countries and have ended up in Europe. Putin has voiced concerns that Russian grain and fertilizer products are not entering the global markets as stipulated by the grain deal.

On January 16, Erdogan and Putin discussed by phone steps on the project of processing Russian grain into flour in Turkey and sending it to countries in need.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Odessa Tayyip Erdogan January July November Market From Agreement Flour

Recent Stories

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

2 hours ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

4 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

4 hours ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

4 hours ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.