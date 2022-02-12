UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Discussed Normandy Format, Work Of Contact Group With Macron

February 12, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he had discussed the Normandy format and the work of the contact group on Donbas with French President Emmanuel Macron

"Continued dialogue with @EmmanuelMacron.

Thanked for his visit to Ukraine. Talked about the security situation & ways to intensify the peace process within #N4 (Normandy Four), the TCG (Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement) activities. Discussed latest international talks. Appreciate Macron's personal involvement in de-escalation process," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

