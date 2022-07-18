UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Discussed Resumption Of Grain Exports With Bolsonaro

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that during the phone conversation with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, they discussed the issue of resuming the sea export of Ukrainian grain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that during the phone conversation with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, they discussed the issue of resuming the sea export of Ukrainian grain.

"Had a conversation with President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro. Informed about the situation on the front. Discussed the importance of resuming Ukrainian grain exports to prevent a global food crisis provoked by Russia. I call on all partners to join the sanctions against the aggressor," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Prior to the call, Bolsonaro said that the content of their conversation with Zelenskyy would be a state secret.

"I don't know what he wants to tell me. I intend to tell him what I think... It can not be told. It is a state secret," Bolsonaro said, as quoted by Brazilian news website O Antagonista.

Last week, Bolsonaro said that he knew how to resolve the crises in Ukraine and is going to discuss it with Zelenskyy, alluding to the capitulation of Argentina in the conflict with the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands.

