Zelenskyy Says Discussed Sanctions Against Moscow, Aid To Ukraine With EU, Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Zelenskyy Says Discussed Sanctions Against Moscow, Aid to Ukraine With EU, Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he had discussed sanctions against Russia and military assistance to Ukraine with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We are creating an anti-Putin coalition. I spoke with @vonderleyen, @EmmanuelMacron, @karlnehammer and @RTErdogan about concrete sanctions and concrete assistance for our military. We are waiting for decisive action," Zelenskyy posted on Twitter.

