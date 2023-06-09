UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Discussed Security Aid With Japan's Kishida After Kakhovka Dam Breach

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday he had spoken on the phone with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss the continuation of Japan's security support for Ukraine following the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam incident.

Part of the Kakhovka dam was damaged by shelling earlier this week, causing flooding in nearby towns both in Ukrainian- and Russian-controlled territories and prompting mass evacuations. Kiev and Moscow have blamed the attack on each other.

"We discussed further involvement of Japan's security support, particularly in the area of humanitarian demining, and steps to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula and prepare for the Global Peace Summit," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

He also expressed his gratitude "for the readiness to hold a conference on the recovery of Ukraine early next year."

Kishida expressed sympathy for the victims of the dam breach and vowed to provide Ukraine with $5 million in humanitarian support, Japanese agency Kyodo reported, citing Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

It was the first contact between the two politicians since they met in Hiroshima on May 21, the closing day of the three-day G7 summit attended by Zelenskyy. At the summit, the leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized economies agreed to work toward a world without nuclear weapons and continue to support Ukraine.

