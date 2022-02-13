Zelenskyy Says Discussed Security, Sanctions, Russia With Biden
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 11:20 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed the current security situation, economic issues, sanctions and alleged Russian aggression in a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on Sunday.
"Had an hour-long phone conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden. Talked about security, economy, existing risks, sanctions and Russian aggression. Details shortly," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.