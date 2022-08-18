Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation Around Zaporizhzhia NPP, Grain Deal with Guterres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he discussed the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and the grain initiative implementation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during a meeting on Thursday

"I had a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Lviv. We agreed to continue the coordination of the grain initiative implementation ...Particular attention was paid to the topic of Russia's nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP ... Therefore, the UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.