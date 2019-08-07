UrduPoint.com
Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation In Donbas With Putin Over Phone

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 02:05 PM

Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation in Donbas With Putin Over Phone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had held earlier in the day a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine's eastern breakaway Donbas region, where four Ukrainian servicemen were killed on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that he had held earlier in the day a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Ukraine's eastern breakaway Donbas region, where four Ukrainian servicemen were killed on Tuesday.

"I discussed this with Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning. I called him urgently and said that this [the shelling] did not bring us closer to peace. I beg you to influence that side so that they stop killing our people," Zekenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader noted that he had also discussed mine clearance and bridge construction in Stanytsia Luhanska with Putin, as well as the return of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia.

