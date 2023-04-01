UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Discussed Ukraine-France Defense Cooperation With Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an hour-long conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss the developments in the conflict with Russia and defense cooperation with Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an hour-long conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss the developments in the conflict with Russia and defense cooperation with Paris.

"In an hour-long conversation with Emmanuel Macron, the defense interaction between Ukraine and France was effectively discussed. I briefed in detail on the situation at the front. We dwelled on further steps to implement #PeaceFormula. We coordinated actions for the upcoming international events," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy unveiled his 10-point peace plan in November 2022. Kiev wants Moscow to recognize its territorial claim to Crimea, as well as Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, give energy security guarantees and swap all captured military personnel, among other demands.

Russia has repeatedly argued that it is all in favor of peace talks as long as Ukraine takes into consideration the situation on the ground, but Zelenskyy has ruled out the ceasefire option. The Ukrainian president said in late February, a year after the start of the Ukrainian conflict, that he would agree for the conflict to end "diplomatically" once Russia implemented all provisions set in his "peace formula." At the same time, Zelenskyy argued he did not see peace talks happening anytime soon.

