Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Biden Diplomatic Efforts on Easing Tensions With Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had discussed with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, diplomatic efforts on de-escalating tensions with Russia as well as agreed on joint actions with the US leader.

"Had a long phone conversation with @POTUS. Discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future. Thanked President @JoeBiden for the ongoing military assistance. Possibilities for financial support to Ukraine were also discussed," Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.