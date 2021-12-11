UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Biden Platforms That Russia, US Agree On

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 12:30 AM

Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Biden Platforms That Russia, US Agree on

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Ukrainian President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, he had discussed the platforms that Russia and the United States were agreeing on, with US leader confirming that no decisions about Ukraine would be made without Kiev.

Zelenskyy and Biden held phone call on Thursday evening. The US president briefed Zelenskyy about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The parties also coordinated their positions on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas and discussed specific steps to enhance the energy resilience of Ukraine.

"We discussed in detail with the US President the 'draining of Ukraine,' some, as they say, agreements between the US President and the Russian president behind the scenes, without Ukraine. Some new conditions or old conditions, not taking into account our sovereignty or our desire ” we talked about all these things in great detail yesterday.

We even talked about several documents that the United States and Russia are agreeing on today, some platforms, I mean, on which they can meet and discuss. We even talked about this in sufficient detail that on any platform where it will be about Ukraine, even if there are NATO countries or EU countries where we are not members, in any case, Ukraine requires it, and the US confirms that Ukraine will be a subject of such platforms, will be a member of such a meeting. Therefore, President Biden did not confirm any such details, any such 'draining,' at least in our conversation," Zelenskyy said in an interview with 1+1 broadcaster.

Zelenskiy also said Putin was interested in talking to President Biden.

"I believe that Putin is not interested in talking to anyone else," he stressed.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev United States All

Recent Stories

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

8 minutes ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

8 minutes ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

10 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of ..

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Do ..

10 minutes ago
 US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executi ..

US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executive Director of UNICEF - UN Spo ..

10 minutes ago
 UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch ..

UK Agrees 2022 Limits for North Sea Fishing Catch With EU, Norway

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.