Zelenskyy Says Discussed With Biden Platforms That Russia, US Agree on

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Ukrainian President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in a conversation with US President Joe Biden, he had discussed the platforms that Russia and the United States were agreeing on, with US leader confirming that no decisions about Ukraine would be made without Kiev.

Zelenskyy and Biden held phone call on Thursday evening. The US president briefed Zelenskyy about his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The parties also coordinated their positions on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas and discussed specific steps to enhance the energy resilience of Ukraine.

"We discussed in detail with the US President the 'draining of Ukraine,' some, as they say, agreements between the US President and the Russian president behind the scenes, without Ukraine. Some new conditions or old conditions, not taking into account our sovereignty or our desire ” we talked about all these things in great detail yesterday.

We even talked about several documents that the United States and Russia are agreeing on today, some platforms, I mean, on which they can meet and discuss. We even talked about this in sufficient detail that on any platform where it will be about Ukraine, even if there are NATO countries or EU countries where we are not members, in any case, Ukraine requires it, and the US confirms that Ukraine will be a subject of such platforms, will be a member of such a meeting. Therefore, President Biden did not confirm any such details, any such 'draining,' at least in our conversation," Zelenskyy said in an interview with 1+1 broadcaster.

Zelenskiy also said Putin was interested in talking to President Biden.

"I believe that Putin is not interested in talking to anyone else," he stressed.